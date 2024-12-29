Saints Week 17 Game Preview vs. Raiders: Finale In New Orleans, Future At Head Coach
What to expect from the Saints in their Superdome finale against the Raiders and thoughts on the head coach frontrunner.
The Saints (5-10) and Raiders (3-12) get together for a Week 17 meeting in the Superdome on Sunday. Both teams have had very disappointing seasons, but New Orleans' has obviously been worse after their promising 2-0 start. Are they both playing for pride or more at this point? Here's our weekly game preview.
In this episode, Second and Saints hosts John Hendrix and Ross Jackson analyze the Saints' upcoming clash with the Raiders. The discussion centers on Spencer Rattler’s performance and the search for a head coach, with Aaron Glenn emerging as a strong candidate given his familiarity with the organization and with Mickey Loomis leading the charge
Key Video Takeaways
- The Saints head coaching search leans heavily toward familiar candidates, making Aaron Glenn the frontrunner.
- There are concerns that hiring a familiar figure like Glenn could perpetuate past mistakes and impede necessary change.
- Weighing the advantages and drawbacks of appointing Glenn, comparing him to former head coach Dennis Allen.
- This video previews the Saints' Week 17 matchup against the Raiders, emphasizing the need to assess Spencer Rattler and other young talents.
- Key players to monitor in the game include Spencer Rattler and Brock Bowers.
- Predictions favor a Saints win, highlighting the Raiders' notable offensive deficiencies.
Episode Summary
- The primary focus is on the Saints' ongoing head coaching search, with Aaron Glenn viewed as a frontrunner, thanks to his familiarity with the organization. However, there is debate about whether this is the best direction for the team.
- The hosts discuss the pros and cons of hiring Aaron Glenn, weighing his experience and leadership qualities against the risk of repeating the Dennis Allen situation. They emphasize the need for the Saints to seek a fresh perspective from outside the organization.
- The analysis of the Saints' current position reveals a team struggling to find its footing and in need of significant changes beyond simply appointing a new head coach.
- The preview of the Saints vs. Raiders game underscores its importance for players potentially facing their last game in black and gold.
- A major focus of the discussion is on evaluating Spencer Rattler's performance amidst numerous injuries that have clouded a thorough assessment of his abilities.
- The hosts also analyze Brock Bowers of the Raiders, discussing his potential impact on the game and the necessity for the Saints' defense to limit his yards after the catch.
- Predictions lean towards a Saints victory, highlighting the Raiders' struggles and the Saints' urgent need to demonstrate improvement despite their current challenges.
