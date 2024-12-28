Saints Week 17 Roster Moves: Starters Erik McCoy, Lucas Patrick to Injured Reserve
The Saints have made several roster moves ahead of their Week 17 matchup with the Raiders. For starters, New Orleans announced that wide receiver Chris Olave has been ruled out for Sunday. That honestly comes as no surprise, despite him being a full participant of practice this week. Many would be shocked to see him for the regular season finale, but we'll see how things go.
Offensive linemen Erik McCoy and Lucas Patrick were both placed on injured reserve, ending their season. McCoy suffered an elbow injury against the Packers and tried to come back in, but could not play. He avoided a major injury and will not require surgery. Patrick's knee injury seemed more serious and both were previously ruled out on the final injury report.
Taking their place on the active roster are two undrafted rookies in Kyle Hergel and Isaiah Stalbird. Both have been called up from the practice squad several times this season, with Stalbird reaching his limit by midseason. He's been used more in the secondary at the safety spot, but was previously with the linebackers.
Finally, practice squad elevations for the Saints sees a local flavor in Clyde Edwards-Helaire being one of the two for Week 17. New Orleans went two weeks without using them. Another LSU product and 2022 6th-Round pick Austin Deculus is the other elevation. He's from Mamou.
Shane Lemieux should get the start at center, while Landon Young is likely to be at left guard if Hergel doesn't go there. At 5-10, New Orleans gets a chance to get a look at some younger players in this game. Rookie Spencer Rattler gets the start again for the fifth time this season.
Derek Carr (left hand) and Alvin Kamara (groin) were the other two players ruled out for the Saints. Kamara's return for the finale is hopeful, as he looks to get the 50 rushing yards needed to eclipse his first 1,000-yard rushing season.