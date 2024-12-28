Saints News Network

Saints Week 17 Roster Moves: Starters Erik McCoy, Lucas Patrick to Injured Reserve

The Saints made several Saturday transactions ahead of their home finale against the Raiders on Sunday.

John Hendrix

Aug 10, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (78) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Aug 10, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (78) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Saints have made several roster moves ahead of their Week 17 matchup with the Raiders. For starters, New Orleans announced that wide receiver Chris Olave has been ruled out for Sunday. That honestly comes as no surprise, despite him being a full participant of practice this week. Many would be shocked to see him for the regular season finale, but we'll see how things go.

Offensive linemen Erik McCoy and Lucas Patrick were both placed on injured reserve, ending their season. McCoy suffered an elbow injury against the Packers and tried to come back in, but could not play. He avoided a major injury and will not require surgery. Patrick's knee injury seemed more serious and both were previously ruled out on the final injury report.

New Orleans Saints Coaching Search: NFL Insiders' Insight On What GM Loomis Might Do

Taking their place on the active roster are two undrafted rookies in Kyle Hergel and Isaiah Stalbird. Both have been called up from the practice squad several times this season, with Stalbird reaching his limit by midseason. He's been used more in the secondary at the safety spot, but was previously with the linebackers.

Finally, practice squad elevations for the Saints sees a local flavor in Clyde Edwards-Helaire being one of the two for Week 17. New Orleans went two weeks without using them. Another LSU product and 2022 6th-Round pick Austin Deculus is the other elevation. He's from Mamou.

Last Ride? Sunday Could Be The Last Time In The Superdome For These Saints Greats

Shane Lemieux should get the start at center, while Landon Young is likely to be at left guard if Hergel doesn't go there. At 5-10, New Orleans gets a chance to get a look at some younger players in this game. Rookie Spencer Rattler gets the start again for the fifth time this season.

Derek Carr (left hand) and Alvin Kamara (groin) were the other two players ruled out for the Saints. Kamara's return for the finale is hopeful, as he looks to get the 50 rushing yards needed to eclipse his first 1,000-yard rushing season.

Published
John Hendrix
JOHN HENDRIX

I officially started covering the New Orleans Saints & other NFL topics in 2011. My work has been featured on various outlets over the years. I worked closely with Skyhorse Publishing in Fall 2018 to update the book, Tales From the New Orleans Saints Sidelines, which filled in all Saints material from the 2013-2017 seasons. Prior to joining Saints News Network, I served as the Managing Editor of SB Nation's Canal Street Chronicles for 3.5 years, and before that with FanSided's Who Dat Dish as the Managing Editor for several years. I have also had experiences of being a freelance Saints reporter for The Sun Herald in Biloxi, MS and a contributing writer for WDSU, a local NBC TV station in New Orleans. I have appeared on a vast amount of TV and Radio shows, both nationally and locally. For tips, comments, or suggestions, please contact me at johnhendrix@saintsnews.net

Home/News