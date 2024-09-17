Saints Defense Stars: Who Shined and Played the Most in Week 2
The Saints players get to enjoy an off day on Tuesday, but we'll still be busy in the community and such as they turn the page from a very big Week 2 win over the Cowboys. The New Orleans defense worked in sync with the offense, and aside one big play, they were pretty stout on Sunday. Here's a closer look at the snap counts with some notes and observations from the game. You can check out the offense here.
Saints Defensive Snap Counts - Week 2
For the most part, the Saints defense did a formidable job against the Cowboys offense. Dennis Allen's unit allowed 353 total net yards (68 rushing, 285 passing) on the day with 20 first downs. Dallas average 5.3 yards/play, albeit 65 of those came on one play. The Cowboys went 6/13 (46%) on 3rd Down, 0/3 in the Red Zone and 1/3 (33%) on 4th Down. New Orleans also picked up 3 sacks on the day and got 2 turnovers, both picks.
- Will Harris - 70 (100%) For the second week in a row, Harris went the distance. His hit on CeeDee Lamb on the end zone play was something that was hard to miss. He finished with 4 total tackles (3 solo, 1 assisted) and a pass defense. He's been an extremely underrated addition to the Saints defense and the communication with Tyrann Mathieu has been on point.
- Tyrann Mathieu, Paulson Adebo, Demario Davis - 67 (96%) Another game and another turnover or Mathieu, who got a pick right after the Saints threw one. He had 2 pass breakups and 3 solo tackles. The only play they'd want to have back is the big touchdown play to Lamb. Adebo had two holding calls that helped keep the Dallas offense on the field, but he had a big pick to turn the Cowboys away and even had a really nice return of 47 yards to help create excellent field position. As for Davis, he tied or second on the team with 8 total stops (3 solo, 5 assisted) and was credited with a pass breakup on a nice play against Rico Dowdle.
- Alontae Taylor - 66 (94%) Without Marshon Lattimore in the lineup, Taylor got the start on the outside. He rotated in the slot when McKinstry came in, and he led the way with 9 total tackles (8 solo, 1 assisted) and had 2 tackles for loss. He's feeling himself and then some right now.
- Kool-Aid McKinstry - 61 (87%) Solid debut in the spotlight for McKinstry, who had 5 total tackles (3 solo, 2 assisted) and got a pass breakup. One of the better plays I remember from the game was when he held up the Dallas wide receiver in the flats after a catch just enough for Alontae Taylor to get in there to come bring him down. McKinstry immediately got back into the play and helped. Some of that stuff you can't teach.
- Carl Granderson - 54 (77%) Granderson got his first sack production of the season, notching 1.5 on the day. It came at a good time as well. He finished with 5 total tackles (1 solo, 4 assisted), 2 quarterback hits and a tackle for loss.
- Pete Werner - 51 (73%) Werner was right behind Taylor with 8 total tackles (5 solo, 3 assisted). He's quietly playing well and is just one of those players who come in and do the job.
- Chase Young - 50 (71%) Young picked up his first sack (0.5 sack) of the year, splitting it with Granderson. He also had 4 total tackles (2 solo, 2 assisted). The vibe is so different with him on the line, and he's also feeling it playing in New Orleans.
- Bryan Bresee - 48 (69%) Bresee picked up a strip-sack and had 2 solo tackles, one of them being for a loss. He was questionable going into Sunday with an illness.
- Nathan Shepherd - 36 (51%)
- Cam Jordan - 34 (49%)
- Jordan Howden - 22 (31%)
- Payton Turner - 20 (29%)
- John Ridgeway III - 16 (23%)
- Khristian Boyd - 13 (19%)
- Willie Gay Jr. - 11 (16%) Not much work for Gay Jr. on Sunday, who left Week 1's game. It could be by design with the game plan or to help manage his back injury that landed him questionable for the opener. When the team shifted back into base, he went in. I would expect him to be more of a factor against Philly.
- Ugo Amadi - 7 (10%)
- Anfernee Orji, Isaiah Foskey, Rico Payton - 3 (4%)
- J.T. Gray - 1 (1%)
Saints Special Teams Snap Counts - Week 2 (Top Reps)
- Jordan Howden, Anfernee Orji, Isaiah Foskey, J.T. Gray - 20
- Willie Gay Jr., Blake Grupe - 15
- Isaiah Stalbird - 14
- Will Harris - 13
Week 2 - Saints Defensive Three Stars
- Demario Davis
- Will Harris
- Carl Granderson
Honorable Mentions: Alontae Taylor, Kool-Aid McKinstry, Pete Werner