Saints Wild Card and Super Bowl 54 Odds/Projections

Kyle T. Mosley

The New Orleans Saints are set at the #3 Seed in the NFC after the Detroit Lions fell to the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks were up inches away from defeating the San Francisco 49ers.   The Saints (13-3) will play host to the Minnesota Vikings (10-6) in the NFC Wild Card game on Sunday, January 5, 2020 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome at 12:05 PM CST.  Fox will broadcast the contest. 

New Orleans earned the #3 Seed with their second consecutive 13-3 record.   Last season, the Saints were the #1 Seed in the NFC and lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the 2019 NFC Championship game.   It is an NFL rarity to have three teams in the playoffs to share a 13-3 records. The 49ers (13-3) earned the #1 Seed by having a better conference, division, and head-to-head record at 10-2 than New Orleans (9-3) .  The Packers (13-3) received the #2 Seed had a better NFC record at 10-2 than the Saints (9-3).   New Orleans three losses on the season were to NFC teams, 49ers, Falcons, and Rams.

USATSI_13183641
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The current betting odds on the Saints-Vikings Wild Card Game:

Here are a few projections for the Saints chances of making Super Bowl 54 in Miami, FL on February 2, 2020:

The Saints (13-3) are 6-2 in winning their home games and Vikings (10-6) are 4-4 in away games.   Should the Saints defeat the Vikings, the divisional game will be played in Green Bay on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 5:40 PM.  Accuweather.com projects the weather in Green Bay on Jan. 12th to be a high of 36° F and low of 25° F.

In the other NFC Wild Card game, the #4 Seed, Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) will play host to the #6 Seed, Seattle Seahawks (11-5).

Comments

