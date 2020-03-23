The New Orleans Saints filled an enormous roster need on Friday night when they signed free agent wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders. Wide receiver had widely been considered a team weakness, outside of All-Pro Michael Thomas, and one that most expected the Saints would fill with them first-round draft choice. Now, with the acquisition of Sanders, New Orleans has a bonafide number two option at the receiver spot to compliment Thomas.

The Saints may still use their first-round pick, 24th overall, on another receiver to provide depth, but the position is deep and they could still pick up a talented wideout in later rounds. New Orleans could use the pick to add a cornerback or linebacker, or bolster the depth along their offensive line. The Saints enjoy one of the NFL’s deepest and most talented rosters. A major reason they are again considered one of the Super Bowl favorites entering the 2020 season. They are led at quarterback by Drew Brees, one of the best to ever play the game. Brees is 41-Yrs old however, and even though he is still playing at a top level, there is no succession plan in place for when he steps away.

The Saints have used a 1st round draft choice on a quarterback just once in their franchise history, selecting Archie Manning with the second overall pick in 1971. New Orleans also selected quarterback Dave Wilson with a 1st round pick in the 1981 supplemental draft. Could this be the season that the Saints break a nearly five decade trend?

Early into the 2020 offseason, several mock drafts were projecting New Orleans to take Jordan Love of Utah State with the 24th selection. Love experienced a drop off in his production in 2019 but has the arm strength, accuracy, vision, and athleticism to be a star at the next level. He could benefit from a year or two behind Brees to learn the offense and the nuances of the NFL game, with the tools to be a step in and be a quality starter. Love’s draft projections are all over the board after his inconsistent senior season but a standout performance at the NFL Scouting Combine last month.

Jacob Eason of Washington has prototypical NFL size and elite arm strength that excite scouts and coaches. His pocket presence and decision making has raised some questions and may drop him out of the first round, but he has the tools to succeed. Son of former NFL starter Tony Eason, Jacob has been projected as a potential late 1st round pick. Possibly even to the New England Patriots, the team that drafted his father in 1983.

Three quarterbacks are expected to be off the board well before the Saints pick at Number 24. Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow of LSU will be drafted with the first overall pick, following by Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama and Oregon’s Justin Herbert. The Saints have shown the aggression to move up in the first round to grab talent throughout the tenure of Head Coach Sean Payton.

They have a championship roster in place and a deep draft to fill other needs this year if they give up future draft picks to move up to get a blue-chip prospect. This could be the year that New Orleans breaks an almost fifty year drought of not drafting a quarterback in the 1st round and grab their signal caller for the future.