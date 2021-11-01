Sean Payton: Jameis Winston's Injury is 'Significant'

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton classified Jameis Winston's injury as "significant."

He also mentioned Jameis felt something "pop" during the injury. Payton was highly concerned when he saw Winston attempt to walk off the field, but could not without assistance.

The head coach remarked that "he cried" when he saw him come into the locker room.

Jameis Winston scrambled to the left 3 yards. Bucs linebacker Devin White tackled Winston with a horse-collar.

Winston was carted-off the sidelines into the Saints' locker room.

Payton said more details will be released on Winston's injury.