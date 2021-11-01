Skip to main content
    • November 1, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsEditorialGame DaySNN Krewe+SchedulePodcastsVideosForumSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Sean Payton Says Winston's Injury is 'Significant'

    New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton on Jameis Winston's injury.
    Author:

    New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton classified Jameis Winston's injury as "significant."

    He also mentioned Jameis felt something "pop" during the injury.  Payton was highly concerned when he saw Winston attempt to walk off the field, but could not without assistance.

    The head coach remarked that "he cried" when he saw him come into the locker room.   

    Jameis Winston scrambled to the left 3 yards. Bucs linebacker Devin White tackled Winston with a horse-collar.

    Read More

    Winston was carted-off the sidelines into the Saints' locker room.

    Payton said more details will be released on Winston's injury.

    USATSI_17069602_168388561_lowres
    News

    Sean Payton: Jameis Winston's Injury is 'Significant'

    just now
    Week 8 Recap (2)
    Game Day

    Game Recap: Unlikely Heroes Power Saints Past Bucs

    20 minutes ago
    USATSI_17069202_168388561_lowres
    Game Day

    What Will the Saints Do Without Jameis Winston?

    44 minutes ago
    Winston Injured (1)
    News

    Jameis Winston Injured and Carted Off

    2 hours ago
    Saints Injury Report 2021 (14)
    Game Day

    Saints Inactives List Against Buccaneers for Week 8

    5 hours ago
    (COPY) Offense vs Pass Defense (15)
    Editorial / Opinion

    Inside Week 8: Saints Pass Defense vs. Buccaneers Passing Attack

    6 hours ago
    Pre-Game Report (6)
    Game Day

    Week 8 Saints Pregame Report: How to Watch and Follow

    12 hours ago
    (COPY) Saints Fantasy Football 2021 (6)
    Fantasy Football

    Saints Fantasy Football: Start 'em or Sit 'em in Week 8

    19 hours ago