Sean Payton Returns to New Orleans to Face Saints On Thursday Night Football

Label it however you want to, but Sean Payton and the Broncos are coming to town for a Thursday Night Football matchup in the Superdome.

John Hendrix

Apr 28, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks
Apr 28, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks / Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Sean Payton returns back to New Orleans on Oct. 17, a source confirmed to Saints News Network. There were rumors out there on schedule release day, and NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill was the first to confirm the news. The Saints will host the Broncos on Thursday Night Football in the Superdome.

There's been several leaks ahead of the actual schedule release, and the confirmed ones are the Eagles (Week 3) and now the Broncos (Week 7). There's also reports of the team opening at home against the Panthers and facing the Bucs in Weeks 6 and 18.

It's fitting that these two teams would face off on a short week. That was almost inevitable. We'll have the full schedule details soon enough to see how the 2024 Saints season stacks up.

