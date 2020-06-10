Saints News Network
Home
Editorial
News
GM Report

Shaq's Message to Saints: "Don't Let the Media Divide You"

BtBoylan

"They're going to try to divide you, just like they divided us with the Lakers!" - Shaquille O'Neal to the Saints Players

NBA on TNT conducted an “at home” show last week, where Shaquille O’Neal addressed the dialogue inside the New Orleans Saints team meeting on Thursday. According to Sean Payton, the team meeting was scheduled two weeks ago and not to address the Drew Brees interview comments. “So about two weeks ago, I was contacted to speak to the Saints players. My speech was about team and unity, then this happened.” O’Neal said.

The team spent the entire meeting addressing Brees’ “insensitive” comments. The current situation will stay “in house,” but more of Shaq’s message to the Saints came forward this week. The Basketball Hall of Famer compared the current state of the Saints locker room to the Los Angeles Lakers of the early to mid-2000s. 

The New Orleans Saints locker room is one of the strongest in the league. The Saints look to restore the cohesion of the locker room. A day later, the Saints field general won over some of his teammates with his response to President Donald Trump's earlier praise of Brees. 

Only time will tell if the Saints locker room is strong enough to put this behind them. Drew Brees' days under center for New Orleans could be drawing to a close. The Saints embark on a “Super Bowl or Bust” season in 2020. This year has been full of adversity for the team. They have dealt with COVID-19, Payton's illness, Brees' previous statements, George Floyd's death, protests around the country, death threats to the Brees family, and how the team will look in 2020. After all, Brees said it best... 

For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors follow:

The Saints News Network at www.Si.com/NFL/ Saints

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Deuce McAllister: "Brees' apologies were sincere"

Former New Orleans Saints RB Deuce McAllister joined Sirius XM NFL Radio to discuss his thoughts on Drew Brees' comments and apology.

BtBoylan

by

Petpeave

Michael Thomas partners with RIP Medical Debt for $2M in medical debt relief

New Orleans Saints Wide Receiver Michael Thomas has partnered with RIP Medical Debt to relieve over $2.3 million of medical debt for 1,025 New Orleans residents.

Dr.C

A Fast Start to 2020 is Imperative for the Saints Championship Hopes

New Orleans must take advantage of an overlooked edge to sprint out of the gates in 2020.

Bob Rose

Saints Built for Continued Success for Life After Brees

Whoever the next New Orleans Orleans quarterback is will have enormous expectations to live up to, but will inherit a talented roster built for sustained success.

Bob Rose

by

Dr.C

Former Saints LB Vilma joins Fox as NFL Game Analyst

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker and Super Bowl XLIV Champion Jonathan Vilma has joined Fox Sports as an NFL game analyst.

BtBoylan

Saints Michael Thomas organizes "What If I Was George Floyd" Video, NFL & Goodell responds.

New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas headways video featuring multiple NFL Stars challenging the NFL to make a statement on peaceful protests against police brutality.

BtBoylan

What's next for Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints, and Who Dat Nation?

Drew Brees, the New Orleans Saints team, the Who Dat Nation must address the issues before the team can begin their quest for a second Lombardi trophy in 2020.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

MattySolo

Saints players watched from the sidelines in support of Brees' response to Trump

Drew Brees handled the praise from President Trump as his Saints teammates needed to view from the sidelines in support.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

HonorYourVets

Drew Brees Apology: "I lacked awareness, and any type of compassion, or empathy"

New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees issued an apology via Instagram for his comments to Yahoo Finance on Wednesday.

BtBoylan

by

footballer20

Drew Brees' empathetic response counters Trump's praise; his teammates and Who Dat Nation took notice

New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees responded to President Trumps' praise with differing opinions on the American flag.

Kyle T. Mosley