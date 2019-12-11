Saints News Network
Home
News
Game Day
Editorial / Opinion

Saints place Sheldon Rankins, Marcus Davenport on injured reserve

John Hendrix

The New Orleans Saints have lost two of their key defensive players for the rest of the season, as defensive end Marcus Davenport and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins have been placed on season-ending injured reserve. Both were injured during the loss to the 49ers on Sunday. 

As reported on Tuesday evening, Rankins was feared to be lost for the season. The news was confirmed on Wednesday, as it's an ankle injury for the third-year star. As for Davenport, he sought a second opinion from Dr. Robert Anderson according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Ultimately, he will have surgery to repair a Lisfranc injury.

The Saints already signed veteran Noah Spence to fill the void left by Davenport, while they've also added T.Y. McGill in place of Rankins. New Orleans will likely use both as rotational players, as Trey Hendrickson, Mario Edwards Jr, and Carl Granderson are sure to see more snaps going forward. On the interior line, the team typically uses David Onyemata and Malcom Brown as their top tandem, and rotate in rookie Shy Tuttle. McGill will undoubtedly fill in there, but Edwards Jr. can also push inside.

Since the Saints play on Monday Night Football, we'll get the first official injury report on Thursday to check on the status of other defensive players like Kiko Alonso (thigh) and A.J. Klein (knee). However, injuries never come at a good time in the season.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saints and 49ers give an Offensive Thriller in New Orleans

Kyle T. Mosley

San Francisco ascends back to the #1 seed slot after narrowly conquering New Orleans 48-46 in one of the most entertaining NFL games this season. New Orleans squandered a thrilling offensive comeback drive from QB Drew Brees, WR Michael Thomas, and WR Tre’Quan Smith who scored with 53 seconds left in the game. When the Saints needed their future Hall of Fame leader, Brees, to deliver a go-ahead drive, he did. Unfortunately, New Orleans’ secondary failed to support a tremendous effort by Brees and the Saints offense.

FAKE CALL? Did NFL Officials Fail the Saints Again?

Kyle T. Mosley

Did the NFL Officials miss another call against the Saints on Sunday? Or could it have been the second consecutive week New Orleans’ special teams unit had another breakdown on the field?

Source: Sheldon Rankins season in question

John Hendrix

There's not too much optimism right now regarding the future of Sheldon Rankins, but we'll know more soon.

Cam Jordan: "We have to be the most critical of ourselves"

John Hendrix

Cam Jordan talks about how the Saints defense didn't live up to their standard of play on Sunday against the 49ers.

BREAKING: Saints to Sign Defensive End Noah Spence

Bob Rose

New Orleans to add a veteran end to their depleted defensive front.

'Tis the Season for Injuries - What's Next for the Saints without Davenport and Rankins?

Kyle T. Mosley

How will the New Orleans Saints handle the loss due to injuries of their two former first-round draft choices in DE Marcus Davenport and DT Sheldon Rankins?

Previewing the Saints Offense Against the Colts Defense

Bob Rose

Will the Saints offense maintain balance and remain explosive against a feisty Indianapolis defense?

Saints lose Marcus Davenport for Season, report says

John Hendrix

Marcus Davenport's season is reportedly over, as he'll undergo a season-ending surgery on his foot.

Saints Pregame Report Week 14

John Hendrix

A Sunday battle of 10-2 teams await football fans inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Saints look to keep a hold of their top playoff spot, while the 49ers look to keep pace with the Seahawks.

NFL's Top 5 Power Teams - Week 14 (SNN/SI)

Dr.C

Week 14 is a weekend of intense showdowns, renewed rivalries, and fierce division battles will determine the complexion of the NFL playoffs. The pressure will increase, tension will be high, and one mistake can cost a team a post-season call or a coach his job. Either you win or go home wondering what could have been for your team in 2019.