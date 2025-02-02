Shocking 2025 Saints Plans Might Not Involve $150 Million Derek Carr
The New Orleans Saints are looking for a new head coach this offseason and there are rumors they could be looking to move on from quarterback Derek Carr as well.
Carr wasn't bad in 2024, but he likely isn't the kind of quarterback that's going to lead a team to the Super Bowl at this point in his career.
ESPN's Matt Miller recently suggested the Saints love their backup quarterback, Spencer Rattler, while also suggesting the team could look at a quarterback in the later rounds of the NFL Draft. This could spell the end of Carr's time in New Orleans.
"Have heard the Saints front office loves Spencer Rattler, but this (McCord to the Saints) is a fun fit. McCord definitely made money this year with a more aggressive mentality," Miller wrote in a post to Twitter/X.
Rattler was a former top recruit coming out of high school, but he hasn't quite lived up to the hype yet. But this doesn't mean he's not a good quarterback. In fact, it could indicate that he has quite a bit of untapped potential.
With the Saints looking for a new head coach, they may want to get a fresh start at quarterback as they turn the page at head coach. This could especially be the case if New Orleans lands Kellen Moore, the heavy favorite for the job, this offseason.
If they opt to trade or cut Carr, it would make sense to select a quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft. This doesn't mean they'll use their first-round pick to reach on a signal caller, but it could indicate that Kyle McCord would be a perfect selection in the third or fourth round.
A quarterback room led by Rattler and McCord might not seem like a great idea, but it might beat running it back with Carr and suffering another mediocre season.
