Sunday's Best Saints News & Hot Links: Free Agency, Coronavirus, Hebert Family, and more

Kyle T. Mosley

New Orleans Saints top articles and social media links from Sports Illustrated's Saints News Network for Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Hot Saints News and Coronavirus in Sports

Saints in Free Agency

Saints Mock Drafts

Saints in NFC South News

Saints News on the National Spotlight

The Second Line Podcast

Saints News on Local Sites

Saints in Social Media

T-Bob's Tribute to his Grandfather, Hebert Family

Saints Podcasts

Bobby Hebert's father dies from COVID-19 complications

Former New Orleans Saints legendary quarterback, Bobby Hebert, loss his father on March 28, 2020 because of complications from COVID-19.

Kyle T. Mosley

Bob Rose

Vegas Odds-makers predict Saints will win NFC South in 2020

Tom Brady's arrival to the NFC South does not matter. The Vegas sportbooks have the New Orleans Saints winning the NFC South in 2020.

Kyle T. Mosley

KTMOZE

New Orleans Saints Mock Draft I

What surprises do the New Orleans Saints have in store for us in this year's draft?

Bob Rose

JoshMarler81

Saints QB Drew Brees expected to get Huge Offer from ESPN , says sports website

New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees is expected to receive a huge contract offer from ESPN when he retires from football.

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints games to watch to help pass the time without sports

If you're going through sports withdrawals, then be sure to check out this guide of Saints games to watch to help pass the time. All are available to watch through NFL Game Pass.

John Hendrix

Best available free agents for the New Orleans Saints

Several potential free agent targets are still available for the New Orleans Saints .

Bob Rose

Bayou Blitz Podcast: Saints Free Agency Recap, Pt. 1

Saints News Network's Bob Rose and Kyle T. Mosley give a breakdown on the New Orleans Saints moves and transactions in free agency.

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints should be in line for max amount of prime time games in 2020

With the way things have played out in the NFC South, coupled with the opponents the Saints have, there's little to no reason they should have the max amount of prime time games in 2020.

John Hendrix

Inman.brian19

So, what's next for the Saints?

We're about to go through another lull in the NFL offseason, but that doesn't mean that there's nothing going on with the Saints.

John Hendrix

Saints Legend Bobby Hebert says his father is battling COVID-19

Former New Orleans Saints Legend, QB Bobby Hebert, shared with WWL's Kristian Garic that his father is battling COVID-19.

Kyle T. Mosley

KTMOZE