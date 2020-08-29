SI.com
Saints News Network
The Superdome is Ready for Saints Saturday Practice

Dr.C

The Mercedes-Benz Superdome is ready for the New Orleans Saints to hold their scrimmage game on Saturday. Another scrimmage is likely to be on Thursday. It has been almost 8 months since the Saints have played in the Superdome, as the stadium completes the first phase of renovations.  

For months, there have been so many questions and uncertainties about sports, and now football is on many people’s minds. There is no question the Superdome is wasting no time in preparing for the Saints' first entry since January and the season opener on September 13th.  New turf was delivered and installed last week to give the floors a fresh and new look. A time-lapse view of the installation is available above.

Superdome Prepares for Week 1

"It's beneficial to go to the Dome and get some more reps, some live reps," Saints safety Marcus Williams said. "It's going to help especially without the preseason games. Being able to have that time is just gonna help in our preparation — get ready for Week 1. There's no preseason games, so we've gotta make the best of our opportunities over there at the Dome."

saints.camp.081920.1064
Edwin Goode - WVUE, New Orleans Saints training facility, Metairie, LA
saints.camp.081920.0314

The NFL has set the 2020 NFL Season opener for the New Orleans Saints to battle the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 13, 2020, at 3:25 PM CST. Fox Sports is reported to broadcast the NFC South meeting between the two legends, Brees and Brady, inside of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

