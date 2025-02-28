Saints News Network

Superstar QB Draft Prospect Spotted Rocking Saints Gear At NFL Combine

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) warms up before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
It's hard to envision the Saints landing Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft without trading up from the ninth-overall pick. Still, the star quarterback prospect gave New Orleans fans reason to dream this week.

Sanders, considered one of the two best QB prospects in this year's class, was spotted at the NFL scouting combine with three hats clipped to his backpack. The three teams represented: Saints, Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns.

The Vikings, who drafted J.J. McCarthy with the 10th pick in 2024 and own the 24th pick this year, aren't realistic candidates to draft Sanders. But it's a different story for the Browns, who currently own the No. 2 pick. And, again, it's highly unlikely that Sanders will slip to the Saints at No. 9.

With all that said, fans shouldn't read too much into what gear Sanders was rocking at the combine. The Colorado product also is an unabashed showman, as evidenced by some of his headline-generating comments during Friday's media availability.

Moreover, we still have no idea of how New Orleans will proceed at quarterback this offseason. A release of Derek Carr once seemed inevitable, but now the Saints are talking as if the expensive veteran will be back in 2025.

