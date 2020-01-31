Saints News Network
Home
News
Game Day
Editorial / Opinion

Taysom Hill talks about Drew Brees' Pending Decision

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints fans who were still in doubt of a Drew Brees retirement this offseason, you want to consider the seriousness of this topic. Yesterday, it was Sean Payton, Saints Head Coach, squirm and answer questions about his 41 year old quarterback’s possible retirement. Today it was Drew Brees wandering through interviews, and his answers were interesting. 

Friday’s sound bites from Brees’ in Radio Row interviews and the recent Taysom Hill and Jim Rome of CBS Sports Radio’s interview, can have football fans listing Brees’ return in 2020 as “downgraded to questionable” by the future Hall of Famer.  The Saints organization has wisely handled this issue to date.  Loomis and Payton have given Drew the time and consideration before he decides.  After a third consecutive disappointing seasons without a trip to the Super Bowl, a player in his twilight needs time to decide how his stellar career will end. 

 I want to retire “on my own terms.”  Drew Brees in a WWL Radio interview

New Orleans Saints QB Taysom sat down to talk with CBS Sports Network’s Jim Rome on Friday afternoon. Rome asked Hill, “what do you think is going through his [Brees] head right now.  Do you think he is thinking retirement?  Do think he still wants to play? Do you go there with him?  Listen to Hill’s response:

Hill’s keen observations about Brees’ focus and game preparation were enough most fans to understand why Brees would need a moment for reflection after 19 seasons in the NFL.   But this also could be a prelude for fans to understand Taysom Hill.   His answers were thought provoking and insightful.  Reminiscent of a young Brees in New Orleans. 

Will Brees leave or not? Only Brees and his family will have knowledge to that highly privileged information.  The competitive nature of Drew Brees may allow us to marvel again at his magnificent accuracy and precision for another season.  The critical focus for the Saints front office brass would be to assemble a team that will not only make the playoffs, but reach the Super Bowl and win.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Teddy Bridgewater will think things through and go from there for his next move

Teddy Bridgewater told SiriusXM NFL on Wednesday that he's going to think things through and go from there regarding his next move as a highly sought-after free agent.

John Hendrix

by

John Hendrix

Sean Payton unsure about Drew Brees

Saints Head Coach Sean Payton "honestly doesn't know" what Drew Brees will decide to do in 2020.

Kyle T. Mosley

Bayou Blitz Podcast : Behind the Mic with Sports Overtime's Nader and Bryan

Bob Rose interviews WBOK's Sports Overtime hosts Nader Mirfiq and Bryan Bienemy.

Bob Rose

by

KTMOZE

2019 Saints Season in Review: Drew Brees

Drew Brees overcame an unforeseen and uncharacteristic injury to once again turn in a stellar 2019 campaign for the New Orleans Saints.

John Hendrix

Alvin Kamara hints there 'might be something going on' with his next contract

Alvin Kamara was one of the many hits for New Orleans Saints draft class in 2017, and the star running back hinted at the possibility of something going on with his next contract.

John Hendrix

Burning Saints offseason questions: Who should return ahead of free agency?

The New Orleans Saints have some of their key players set to hit free agency in March once the new season begins, so who should they look at re-signing before they hit the open market?

John Hendrix

Glazer: Saints have franchise quarterback in Taysom Hill if Drew Brees moves on

On Monday, FOX's Jay Glazer gave some insight on the New Orleans Saints regarding their quarterback situation, which puts a heavy belief in Taysom Hill as the future to Drew Brees.

John Hendrix

by

Gchris

Saints Pro Bowl Players react to Kobe Bryant's Death

New Orleans Saints players participating in the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl react and give their sentiments on the passing of Kobe Bryant.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

KTMOZE

Saints bring back Tommylee Lewis on reserve/future deal

The New Orleans Saints have reunited with Tommylee Lewis on a reserve/future deal. He was with the team from 2016-2018, primarily contributing on special teams.

John Hendrix

Several former Saints end up on XFL Rosters

The New Orleans Saints have some players participating in the XFL, and here's a look at who's on them and some background.

John Hendrix