Taysom Hill talks about Drew Brees' Pending Decision

Saints fans who were still in doubt of a Drew Brees retirement this offseason, you want to consider the seriousness of this topic. Yesterday, it was Sean Payton, Saints Head Coach, squirm and answer questions about his 41 year old quarterback’s possible retirement. Today it was Drew Brees wandering through interviews, and his answers were interesting.

Friday’s sound bites from Brees’ in Radio Row interviews and the recent Taysom Hill and Jim Rome of CBS Sports Radio’s interview, can have football fans listing Brees’ return in 2020 as “downgraded to questionable” by the future Hall of Famer. The Saints organization has wisely handled this issue to date. Loomis and Payton have given Drew the time and consideration before he decides. After a third consecutive disappointing seasons without a trip to the Super Bowl, a player in his twilight needs time to decide how his stellar career will end.

I want to retire “on my own terms.” Drew Brees in a WWL Radio interview

New Orleans Saints QB Taysom sat down to talk with CBS Sports Network’s Jim Rome on Friday afternoon. Rome asked Hill, “what do you think is going through his [Brees] head right now. Do you think he is thinking retirement? Do think he still wants to play? Do you go there with him?” Listen to Hill’s response:

Hill’s keen observations about Brees’ focus and game preparation were enough most fans to understand why Brees would need a moment for reflection after 19 seasons in the NFL. But this also could be a prelude for fans to understand Taysom Hill. His answers were thought provoking and insightful. Reminiscent of a young Brees in New Orleans.

Will Brees leave or not? Only Brees and his family will have knowledge to that highly privileged information. The competitive nature of Drew Brees may allow us to marvel again at his magnificent accuracy and precision for another season. The critical focus for the Saints front office brass would be to assemble a team that will not only make the playoffs, but reach the Super Bowl and win.