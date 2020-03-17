Saints News Network
Teddy Bridgewater finalizing contract with Panthers

John Hendrix

Teddy Bridgewater is ultimately seeing his rebound journey from a brutal injury come to fruition. It took a couple of detours, and ultimately the patience he's displayed and the time he's spent with the New Orleans Saints has paid off in a big way. According to ESPN's Chris Mortensen, the Carolina Panthers are expected to sign Bridgewater. 

Per Mortensen's report, it's a three-year, $60 million deal for him, but the deal is not officially done. He noted that the two are still working out details, but it is expected to be complete when the new league year opens on Wednesday. Initial estimates for a new Bridgewater deal were around $15-18 million annually, and I thought it could be upwards of $20 milllion, but given how the quarterback market has played out with the likes of Ryan Tannehill and Kirk Cousins, it's not totally surprising that Bridgewater gets some more in his pocket.

At the end of January, Bridgewater stated that he was going to use his brain over his heart for the next move. 

“Last year everyone said I turned down X amount of dollars to go back to New Orleans. Honestly, for me, I’m a businessman but I’m a smart businessman, Bridgewater said. “I don’t make decisions with my heart, I use my brain to think things through. Last year I made the decision to return to New Orleans and it worked out for the better for me. This year, it’s one of those deals where like I said it’ll be the same thing. I don’t try to make any decision of the impulse of my heart. I think things through and go from there.”

The Saints will absolutely be in the market for a backup quarterback, but some of those options are running out. Bridgewater filled in admirably for the Saints in Drew Brees' absence, going 5-0 as a starter from Week 3 on until Brees came back. New Orleans loved Bridgewater, and Bridgewater loved New Orleans. Now, we'll get to see him at least twice each season as a divisional rival.

