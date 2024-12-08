Teddy Bridgewater Leads His Alma Mater To The 3A State High School Championship Game
Head coach Teddy Bridgewater and the Northwestern Miami Bulls (11-3) are advancing to the 2024 FHSAA Class 3A Football Championship game. The former New Orleans Saints quarterback will lead his alma mater into battle against Raines after dispatching No. 2-ranked Eau Gaille, 40-0, in the semifinal matchup.
The Bulls and Raines will compete on South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium with a 7:30 PM kickoff on Saturday, Dec. 14, according to High School On SI's Andy Villamarzo.
Bridgewater's Northwester Miami team has decimated its playoff opponents by outscoring them 228-12, a difference of 216 points. They also pitched shutouts in two of the four playoff games.
Anyone interested in attending the championship game:
Where: South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium, 11310 SW 17th St., Miami, 33199
Admission: $17.00 per game with advance purchase, $20 the day of game.