Teddy Bridgewater Leads Northwestern Miami To 2nd Playoff Win By 52 Points Over Levy
The former New Orleans Saints quarterback, Teddy Bridgewater, is an exceptional high school football coach. The Northwestern Miami Bulls (9-3) scored on all but one possession as they decimated the Lely Trojans (7-5) 64-6.
The victory advances Bridgewater's team past the second-round contest in the 2024 FHSAA Class 3A Football Playoffs on Friday, Nov. 22.
Lely trailed 50-6 at halftime. After a turnover on the Trojans' opening drive in the third quarter, Northwestern scored on its first play to extend the lead to 57-6.
Before the third period ended, Bridgewater's team scored an additional 7 points following a pick-six. The turnover marked Northwestern's third interception by the Bulls, giving them a commanding lead of 64-6.
The Trojans initiated a drive at the start of the 4th quarter, resulting in a touchdown pass from Quinn. After an unsuccessful two-point attempt by Lely, the Bulls led 64-12.
Bridgewater and the Northwestern Bulls eventually won the playoff clash, 64-12, advancing to the third round of the FHSAA Class 3A Playoffs.
In his first two playoff games, Teddy Bridgewater's team has outscored their opponents 133-12.