Teddy Bridgewater's Team Advances To Florida State Semifinals Game
The Bulls continue advance to the 3rd round of the Florida High School playoffs.
In this story:
The former New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and his alma mater is on fire. Head coach Bridgewater and the Northwestern Miami Bulls (10-3) are advancing to the2024 FHSAA Class 3A Football Playoffs Semifinals game.
The Bulls demolished Cypress Lake Panthers after pitching a 55-0 shutout of the in the second round of the postseason.
In his first three playoff games, Teddy Bridgewater's team is averaging nearly 63 points and have outscored their opponents 188-12.
The Bulls will square off against No. 2-ranked Eau Gallie (12-1) in the semifinal showdown on Friday, Dec. 6.
