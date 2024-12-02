Saints News Network

Teddy Bridgewater's Team Advances To Florida State Semifinals Game

The Bulls continue advance to the 3rd round of the Florida High School playoffs.

Kyle T. Mosley

Teddy Bridgewater
Teddy Bridgewater / Credit: Sporting News
The former New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and his alma mater is on fire. Head coach Bridgewater and the Northwestern Miami Bulls (10-3) are advancing to the2024 FHSAA Class 3A Football Playoffs Semifinals game.

The Bulls demolished Cypress Lake Panthers after pitching a 55-0 shutout of the in the second round of the postseason.

In his first three playoff games, Teddy Bridgewater's team is averaging nearly 63 points and have outscored their opponents 188-12.

The Bulls will square off against No. 2-ranked Eau Gallie (12-1) in the semifinal showdown on Friday, Dec. 6.

