This Fun Fact Underscores Significance Of Saints Drafting Tyler Shough
From a historical standpoint, Tyler Shough is an unprecedented draft pick for the New Orleans Saints.
The Louisville product isn't the highest-drafted quarterback in franchise history. That honor still belongs to Archie Manning, whom the Saints drafted second overall in 1971 and remains the only first-round QB in franchise history.
However, Shough is the only QB that New Orleans ever has selected in the second round. That makes him a significant draft pick for the Saints, who were founded in 1967.
New Orleans has taken one quarterback in the third round and four signal-callers in the fourth round. The rest of the Saints' QB draft picks have come in later rounds.
Obviously, the Saints are high on Shough. One report indicates they ranked him as the second-best QB in this year's class, and another report claims New Orleans viewed Shough as the most "pro-ready" quarterback in the draft.
But will Shough be the starter in 2025? That likely will hinge on whether Derek Carr, who's dealing with a shoulder injury, is ready for the start of the season. But with Carr's future in doubt, there's a real chance that Shough is under center in Week 1.
