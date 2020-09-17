The first injury report of Week 2 is out for the Saints, as they continue to prepare for Monday Night Football's clash with the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. It has five total players for New Orleans listed.

DID NOT PRACTICE: Marcus Davenport (elbow), Michael Thomas (ankle), Emmanuel Sanders (non-injury related)

LIMITED: Cesar Ruiz (ankle)

FULL: P.J. Williams (hamstring)

Thomas, Sanders, and Davenport were not spotted during the open portion of practice to the media. Ruiz, Dwayne Washington (activated from the COVID-19 list), and Williams were all present. Meanwhile, the Raiders had 10 players on their first injury report, which included Henry Ruggs III (knee) and Nick Kwiatkoski (pectoral).

Having an extra day definitely benefits the Saints, who haven't put Thomas on injured reserve yet. Earlier today, Sean Payton (who never discusses injuries) mentioned that he would let everyone know when asked if Thomas was ruled out for Monday, and didn't want to disclose anything further.

We'll get two more injury reports, as the official team designations for game status will come on Saturday.