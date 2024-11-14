Top Franchise Offensive Lineman to Be Inducted Into Saints Hall of Fame on Sunday
Sunday will feature a Saints Legend of the Game and fan favorite being honored during halftime. Offensive lineman Jahri Evans will be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor during halftime of the Browns game. Team owner Gayle Benson and several former teammates of Evans will also participate in the festivities.
“It is exciting to have been selected to be part of such an elite group,” said Evans in a team press release on Thursday.
“I am grateful to Mrs. Benson, Mickey Loomis for selecting me for this honor. I would also like to thank my coaches and teammates for the role they played in my development and success, as well as our fans that gave us such great energy on gameday and inspired us to reach the heights of winning the Super Bowl.” “
From Saints Owner Gayle Benson
"During his 11-year playing career as a Saint, Jahri Evans established himself as one of the greatest Saints of all-time and we are thrilled to add him to the Ring of Honor,” said Benson. “Jahri was a true professional, a student of the game and a phenomenal teammate. With his excellence along the offensive line, he became a true leader and was a catalyst for some of the NFL’s most prolific offenses. The battles Jahri won up front played a pivotal role in us celebrating some of the most memorable moments in our franchise’s history. We look forward to celebrating his legendary career in front of our fans in the Caesars Superdome.”
From Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis
“From the moment we drafted Jahri Evans in 2006, he was an immediate contributor and integral part of our football team," Loomis said. “Jahri quickly became a mainstay on our offensive line and was one of the most dominant guards in the National Football League. His contributions throughout the week and on gameday were crucial to our team’s success on offense and as a whole during that time. I have been fortunate to have a chance to be around some Hall of Fame offensive lineman during my NFL front office career and Jahri ranks right in that group. We are extremely proud to have Jahri join the Saints Ring of Honor.”
Evans was a fourth-round pick of the Saints in that historic 2006 draft class. The Saints offense wouldn't work without Evans, and he was a key piece of the Super Bowl run. He solidified himself as one of the league's best guards and was named to Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2010’s All-Decade Team. He was named to six straight Pro Bowls from 2009-2013 to go along with numerous accolades included All-Pro honors.