Saints News Network

Top Franchise Offensive Lineman to Be Inducted Into Saints Hall of Fame on Sunday

Jahri Evans will be honored at halftime and be inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Sunday.

John Hendrix

Sep 11, 2016; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints guard Jahri Evans (73) and center Max Unger (60) block Oakland Raiders defensive end Jihad Ward (95) in the second half of their game against the Oakland Raiders at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Raiders won, 35-34. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-Imagn Images
Sep 11, 2016; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints guard Jahri Evans (73) and center Max Unger (60) block Oakland Raiders defensive end Jihad Ward (95) in the second half of their game against the Oakland Raiders at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Raiders won, 35-34. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-Imagn Images / Chuck Cook-Imagn Images
In this story:

Sunday will feature a Saints Legend of the Game and fan favorite being honored during halftime. Offensive lineman Jahri Evans will be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor during halftime of the Browns game. Team owner Gayle Benson and several former teammates of Evans will also participate in the festivities.

“It is exciting to have been selected to be part of such an elite group,” said Evans in a team press release on Thursday.

“I am grateful to Mrs. Benson, Mickey Loomis for selecting me for this honor. I would also like to thank my coaches and teammates for the role they played in my development and success, as well as our fans that gave us such great energy on gameday and inspired us to reach the heights of winning the Super Bowl.” “

From Saints Owner Gayle Benson

"During his 11-year playing career as a Saint, Jahri Evans established himself as one of the greatest Saints of all-time and we are thrilled to add him to the Ring of Honor,” said Benson. “Jahri was a true professional, a student of the game and a phenomenal teammate. With his excellence along the offensive line, he became a true leader and was a catalyst for some of the NFL’s most prolific offenses. The battles Jahri won up front played a pivotal role in us celebrating some of the most memorable moments in our franchise’s history. We look forward to celebrating his legendary career in front of our fans in the Caesars Superdome.”

From Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis

“From the moment we drafted Jahri Evans in 2006, he was an immediate contributor and integral part of our football team," Loomis said. “Jahri quickly became a mainstay on our offensive line and was one of the most dominant guards in the National Football League. His contributions throughout the week and on gameday were crucial to our team’s success on offense and as a whole during that time. I have been fortunate to have a chance to be around some Hall of Fame offensive lineman during my NFL front office career and Jahri ranks right in that group. We are extremely proud to have Jahri join the Saints Ring of Honor.”

Evans was a fourth-round pick of the Saints in that historic 2006 draft class. The Saints offense wouldn't work without Evans, and he was a key piece of the Super Bowl run. He solidified himself as one of the league's best guards and was named to Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2010’s All-Decade Team. He was named to six straight Pro Bowls from 2009-2013 to go along with numerous accolades included All-Pro honors.

Published
John Hendrix
JOHN HENDRIX

I officially started covering the New Orleans Saints & other NFL topics in 2011. My work has been featured on various outlets over the years. I worked closely with Skyhorse Publishing in Fall 2018 to update the book, Tales From the New Orleans Saints Sidelines, which filled in all Saints material from the 2013-2017 seasons. Prior to joining Saints News Network, I served as the Managing Editor of SB Nation's Canal Street Chronicles for 3.5 years, and before that with FanSided's Who Dat Dish as the Managing Editor for several years. I have also had experiences of being a freelance Saints reporter for The Sun Herald in Biloxi, MS and a contributing writer for WDSU, a local NBC TV station in New Orleans. I have appeared on a vast amount of TV and Radio shows, both nationally and locally. For tips, comments, or suggestions, please contact me at johnhendrix@saintsnews.net

Home/News