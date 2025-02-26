Top Mack Drafter Has Saints Using No. 9 Pick On Fascinating 'Hybrid' Prospect
The New Orleans Saints could go in many different directions with the No. 9 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Quarterback? Probably not unless they trade up. Elite receiver? Perhaps. Top tight end prospect? They could be in range. Offensive lineman? They could if they want to.
However, in a mock draft published Wednesday, NFL Media's Bucky Brooks has the Saints using the ninth pick to draft Georgia edge rusher Jalon Walker.
"Adding an off-ball linebacker with pass-rushing skills enables the Saints to address multiple defensive needs," Brooks wrote. "New defensive coordinator Brandon Staley could unlock Walker’s big-play potential by deploying him as a hybrid defender in a creative scheme."
Ultimately, it's hard to gain any sense of how the Saints will approach the draft. This is Kellen Moore's first offseason as an NFL head coach, so he has no established track record of targeting needs during draft weekend. We'll just have to wait and see how things play out.
Nevertheless, Walker is a fascinating prospect. More of an edge-rushing linebacker than a defensive end, Walker racked up 12.5 sacks over his three seasons at Georgia, including 6.5 sacks in 2024.
