Top Mock Drafter Has Saints Landing This Year's Best Tight End Prospect
As a team with many roster needs, the New Orleans Saints are hard to get a read on ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.
They could make an aggressive play for a top quarterback. They could fortify the trenches. They could target the best boundary receiver in the class.
However, in his latest mock draft, The Athletic's Dane Brugler has New Orleans using the No. 9 pick on Penn State's Tyler Warren, the consensus top tight end prospect available.
"Regardless of who’s going to be the quarterback, the Saints are missing offensive playmakers -- an issue that has allowed opposing defenses to dictate the action, rather than the other way around," Brugler wrote. "But Warren and his diverse skill set would greatly open up Kellen Moore’s offense."
Notably, Brugler has the Saints passing on quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who falls to the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 21. He also has QB Cam Ward going first overall to the New York Giants after a trade with the Tennessee Titans.
Warren took his game to another level during his senior campaign at Penn State. He racked up 104 catches for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns.
