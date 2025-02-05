Top Saints Defender Posts Positive Injury Update As Free Agency Nears
Paulson Adebo is far down the road to recovery.
On Monday, the veteran cornerback posted a video of himself running at full speed on a treadmill. Adebo, who's scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in March, suffered a broken femur last October during a game against the Denver Broncos.
You can click here to watch the video of Adebo running on the treadmill.
A third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Adebo blossomed into one of the Saints' most productive defensive players over the last three-plus seasons. After racking up four interceptions and 18 pass breakups in 2023, Adebo posted three picks and 10 pass breakups last season before suffering his injury.
Whether the Saints will pursue a new deal with Adebo remains to be seen. As of this writing, Alontae Taylor and Kool-Aid McKinstry were the other top cornerbacks on New Orleans' roster, which lost star Marshon Lattimore to a mid-season trade with the Washington Commanders.
With neither Taylor nor McKinstry having established themselves as top corners, the Saints could elect to re-sign Adebo despite the injury concerns. However, Adebo also could be too pricy for a franchise that will enter the offseason with the NFL's worst salary-cap situation.
More NFL: Does This Saints Trade Proposal For No. 1 Draft Pick Make Any Sense?