Truss Levelz Podcast: Sproles Joins Cam and Mark, Talk Brees' Attention to Details

Saints players Cam Jordan and Mark Ingram welcome a former Saints great to the show.

Brees was a stickler for the details. Most of the great quarterbacks are while preparing for a game. 

Mark and Cam spoke with Sproles about if there was a difference between former teammates Drew Brees and Phillip Rivers. Listen to their enlightening commentary on the QBs — especially Brees.

Each episode of the Truss Levelz Podcast is located on The Players Tribune network.

