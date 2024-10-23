Local Pride: See Who’s Back With the New Orleans Saints!
The Saints are signing offensive lineman Sincere Haynesworth to their practice squad, a source confirmed to Saints News Network. The news originally was reported late Tuesday night by NFL Insider Aaron Wilson.
Haynesworth was with New Orleans throughout training camp, but suffered an unfortunate MCL injury during the 49ers preseason game and was waived/injured a couple days later followed by going to injured reserve on Aug. 22. He recently got an opportunity with the Patriots practice squad on Oct. 8, but was released a week later.
The Tulane product showed off some versatility on the interior during training camp and had a real chance to make the team's practice squad with his play, however the injury derailed that chance. New Orleans has been riddled with injuries this season, and they just released veteran Chris Reed from the practice squad on Tuesday in a flurry of moves.