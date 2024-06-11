Two Familiar Faces Are Expected To Be Back At New Orleans Saints Mini-Camp This Week
The New Orleans Saints begin their mandatory mini-camp this week. Two important star contributors that weren't present during last month's OTA sessions are expected to be back with the team for this round of workouts.
Cornerback Marshon Lattimore and running back Alvin Kamara will each reportedly be with the Saints for mini-camp, which begins on Tuesday. Nick Underhill of neworleans.football was the first to report that Lattimore was at the team facilities on Monday. Underhil also reports that Kamara was spotted at team facilities before the start of practice on Tuesday.
Kamara wasn't present during last month's OTA workouts that were available to the media. Lattimore wasn't present at the facilities. Neither were a concern to head coach Dennis Allen, who said that he'd been in contact with each player and expected both to participate in mini-camp. Both Kamara and Lattimore have traditionally kept themselves in great shape during the offseason.
Lattimore, 28, was a first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Ohio State by New Orleans. The 11th overall selection and first corner drafted that year, Lattimore went on to be the 2017 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year with five interceptions and 18 passes broken up.
Over seven years with the Saints, Lattimore has been considered one of the NFL's top cornerbacks. He has 15 career interceptions, has broken up 86 passes, and has been voted to the Pro Bowl four times. Typically able to shut down an opponent’s best receiver one-on-one, his presence allows the entire defense to be more aggressive and imaginative with their game plans.
Injuries have limited Lattimore in each of the last two seasons. He's missed 17 of a possible 34 contests after missing just seven games over his first five years. Lattimore played in 10 games last season, intercepting one pass, breaking up eight others, and allowing just 57.4% completion percentage when targeted.
Kamara, who turns 29 next month, was a third-round choice by the Saints in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Tennessee. A spectacular inaugural campaign of 728 rushing yards and 81 catches for 826 yards and 14 total touchdowns earned him 2017 Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.
In his seven years with New Orleans, Kamara has been one of the NFL's most feared versatile weapons. He has 5,829 rushing yards and 505 receptions for another 4,219 yards. Last season, Kamara had 694 rushing yards and 75 catches for 466 yards, reaching the end zone six times.
Kamara is already the franchise's all-time leader in rushing touchdowns, total touchdowns, and both receptions and receiving yards by a running back. He's just 267 rushing yards from passing Deuce McAllister for second place on the team's career rushing list and 672 yards from passing Mark Ingram II as the all-time leader in that category. With 61 receptions, he'll also pass Michael Thomas to take second place behind Marques Colston for all-time receptions.
Lattimore, Kamara, and OT Ryan Ramczyk are the only three players remaining from the spectacular New Orleans 2017 draft class. Ramczyk is expected to miss the start of the season, and perhaps the entire year, with knee issues. However, Kamara and Lattimore remain critical to whatever success the Saints will have in 2024.