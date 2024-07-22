UFL Star Receiver Expected To Sign With The New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints will sign former Birmingham Stallions and Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr., reported by NFL Insider Adam Schefter. Austin is set to ink a one-year deal and should join the Saints' training camp later this week.
Austin, 24, played collegiately at Notre Dame for three seasons through 2021. Over that span, he had 54 receptions for 996 yards and seven touchdowns. His best season was in 2021 when he caught 48 passes for 888 yards and seven scores.
The Jacksonville Jaguars signed Austin as an undrafted rookie in 2022 after he went unselected in the draft. He was among Jacksonville's final roster cuts but was re-signed to the practice squad. The Jaguars signed him to a reserves/futures contract after that season, but he was again released before the start of the 2023-24 campaign.
Austin caught on with the Birmingham Stallions of the United Football League this past spring. Birmingham would go 9-1 this past season and went on to win the inaugural UFL Championship, defeating the San Antonio Brahmas. Austin contributed 15 receptions for 253 yards and two touchdowns during the UFL season.
Kevin Austin Jr., 6'2" and 200-Lbs., will attempt to make a New Orleans team that finished 14th in total offense and 11th in passing production last season. This offseason, the Saints replaced longtime assistant Pete Carmichael with Klint Kubiak at offensive coordinator.
Austin will compete at a wideout position that includes returning receivers Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, and A.T. Perry. The Saints also added Cedrick Wilson, Equanimeous St. Brown, and Stanley Morgan Jr. in free agency, rookie fifth-round choice Bub Means, and undrafted rookies Mason Tipton and Jermaine Jackson this offseason.