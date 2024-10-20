Unexpected Wins Uncovered Amid Saints-Broncos Fallout
The New Orleans Saints were pummeled at home on Thursday, 33-10, by the Denver Broncos. It was the fifth consecutive loss for the Saints, including second straight at home by a combined score of 84-37.
With performances that have sunk to an embarrassing level, there have been few positive things to take away from recent games. The offense has most of its starters in street clothes on the sidelines because of injuries. A once imposing defense has become an abomination with an open door policy to even mediocre offenses.
While it feels like grasping at straws, there were one or two encouraging moments to take away from Thursday's debacle that was a poor excuse for NFL football.
Jake Haener
No, there is NOT a quarterback controversy in New Orleans. Derek Carr will be back behind center when he's deemed healthy from an oblique injury. Until then, rookie fifth-round choice Spencer Rattler will remain under center. And he should.
Rattler has played the last two games with third-stringers and practice squad players at all three interior line spots. He played last week without his top two wideouts and both outings without Taysom Hill. Therefore, it would be woefully unfair to evaluate his performance, which has still had a few encouraging traits.
Mercifully, the Saints removed a beaten up Rattler from Thursday's game midway through their final possession at the two-minute warning. Haener completed the drive, leading New Orleans to their only touchdown of the contest.
To be fair, this was the very definition of a ''garbage time'' touchdown. However, Haener saw the same heavy blitzes and relentless pressure that Rattler dealt with from the Broncos throughout the night.
Haener completed three of his four throws for 38 yards and his first career touchdown in the face of a heavy rush. Certainly not enough reason to give much consideration to starting him next week--the Saints have clearly made the determination to see what they have with Rattler.
Jake Haener showed a quick release and impressive poise against the pass rush. At the very least, he flashed the same potential developmental traits that he did during the preseason.
Kendre Miller
Again, we're really reaching here, but it was nice to see Kendre Miller in the 2024-25 season for the first time. More importantly, it was nice to see his burst and him NOT entering an injury tent.
Miller got just eight touches on the night; two receptions for a single yard and six rushes for 36 yards. He was, sadly, the leading rusher for New Orleans on the evening and had the longest gain by a running back.
It was Miller's burst into the second level that might have brought a small grin to your face if you're a Saints fan. That, and the fact that he emerged from a game. It was only a glimpse, but perhaps an important one for a New Orleans offense desperate for weapons.
As a rookie, Miller showed good explosiveness and impressive upside. Unfortunately, he also showed a penchant for injuries, playing in only eight games last year and more than 10 snaps in just four of those outings.
This was Miller's first action since getting hurt on the first day of training camp. It turned out to be a harbinger of things to come for the entire offense. If the Saints are to salvage anything out of a year that's quickly turning into a nightmare, they'll need an effective and healthy Miller.
Drew Brees
Certainly a memorable night in a very forgettable game for all those inside the Superdome on Thursday. Pre-game and halftime festivities celebrating Brees' induction into the Saints Hall of Fame provided an electric atmosphere throughout the stadium.
In a way, it was also a depressing moment. With Brees so involved in the events of the evening and Sean Payton on the opposing sideline, it made the glory days of this franchise feel like a lifetime ago when compared to the product on the field.
Literally, nobody deserves honors more than Drew Brees. He provided so many joyous memories for those who followed the team and helped make the Saints a legitimate championship contender for most of his 15 years with the team.
Brees and his family also played a big part in revitalizing an entire region that had been devastated after Hurricane Katrina. He and his family don't get enough credit for their contributions to the Gulf Coast area both during his playing career and since his retirement.
Thursday was about honoring Brees and his endless achievements as a player. Leave it to the greatness of Drew Brees to provide a lasting positive memory, even in retirement, that overshadowed an otherwise awful excuse for football to save the night for those in attendance.