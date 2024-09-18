Vote Now: Alvin Kamara Up for FedEx Ground Player of Week 2
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is one of the nominees for the FedEx Ground Player follow Week 2 of NFL action. Kamara was one of the many offensive stars during the Saints 44-19 road blowout of the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
Getting into the action early, Kamara capped off the opening drive of the game with a 5-yard touchdown run. He was a huge part of the Saints' first half sprint, rushing for 60 yards and two touchdowns and taking a screen pass 57 yards for another score.
Kamara scored his fourth touchdown of the game on his team's first drive of the second half. He had 180 scrimmage yards for the game, 115 on the ground and 65 receiving, scoring four of the six New Orleans touchdowns.
The 29-year-old Kamara has had an explosive start to 2024. He has an NFL-best four rushing touchdowns after two games and 198 yards on the ground, averaging an impressive 5.7 per carry. He's also caught seven of his eight targets as a receiver for another 92 yards and a score.
Vote here for the FedEx Air & Ground Players of Week 2
https://www.nfl.com/voting/air-and-ground/
The other nominees include
Kyler Murray, QB (Cardinals)
Murray completed 17 of 21 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns along with 59 rushing yards in a 41-10 win over the Rams.
Geno Smith, QB (Seahawks)
Smith completed 33 of 44 throws for 327 yards and a touchdown in his team's 23-20 victory over New England.
Devon Achane, RB (Dolphins)
Despite a 31-10 loss to the Bills, Achane accounted for 165 yards from scrimmage (96 rushing and 69 receiving) along with a scoring reception.
James Cook, RB (Bills)
In a 31-10 defeat of Miami, Cooks helped his team with 78 rushing yards, 17 more receiving, and three total touchdowns.
Nico Collins, WR (Texans)
Collins caught eight passes for 135 yards and a touchdown during Houston's 19-13 win over Chicago.