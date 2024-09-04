Watch: Saints Give Fans Drove Tour Of Renovated Caesars Superdome Ahead Of New Season And Super Bowl LIX
The multi-million dollar project sets the stage for the 2024-24 regular season ahead of hosting Super Bowl LIX.
The New Orleans Saints released a nearly five-minute video featuring a drone providing an aerial view of the newly renovated Caesars Superdome ahead of its Week 1 game against the Carolina Panthers. Actor Wendell Pierce, a native of New Orleans, narrated the video titled "The Dome Is Where Our Heart Is." The entire project cost $540 million, and New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson contributed $180 million.
The club also has a new state-of-the-art locker room, which debuted before the final preseason game against Tennessee on Aug. 23.
