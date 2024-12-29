WATCH: Saints Trick Play Scores TD Against Raiders!
Saints go into back of tricks to capture the lead against the Raiders.
In this story:
New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak went into his bag of tricks to capture their first lead of the Raiders game. The Saints were at the Raider's 30-yard line when RB Kendre Miller grabbed the handoff from Rattler. He turned and tossed the football back to Rattler, who found tight end Foster Moreau in the back of the endzone.
The New Orleans Saints would take a 7-0 lead after Blake Grupe's successful extra-point attempt. The scoring drive was three plays for 50 yards in 53 seconds of the 2nd quarter. The touchdown pass to Moreau was for 30 yards.
Spencer Rattler has completed 2-of-3 passes for 46 yards and one touchdown. He has rushed once for 28 yards.
HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST
Published