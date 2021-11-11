Week 10: Saints Thursday Injury Report

Alvin Kamara once again does not practice, as we check in on the second injury report of Week 10 for the Saints.

Thursday's injury report is out for the Saints, which is similar to the first one we got on Wednesday. Three players did not practice, while two others were limited. Here's how things shape up going into the final day of the week where we get game designation statuses.

DID NOT PRACTICE: Alvin Kamara (knee), Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder), C.J. Gardner-Johnson (foot)

LIMITED: Ty Montgomery (hamstring), Carl Granderson (shoulder)

Payton Turner, as we reported earlier, is heading to injured reserve. Also, Ryan Ramczyk was a full participant of practice after having a non-injury related issue that made him limited on Wednesday. We also saw C.J. Gardner-Johnson in a walking boot from his personal Twitter account earlier, so his outlook is not looking good for Sunday.

Naturally, the focus is on Alvin Kamara. His availability is not looking so great after missing two practices in a row. We know that Mark Ingram is capable of handling the load, and we could see Ty Montgomery take on more of a role to compliment him if Kamara misses. Of course, Lamar Miller might be a quick elevation from the practice squad, if needed.

We'll hold our breath going into Friday, but New Orleans could be without its best weapon against the Titans.

