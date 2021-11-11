Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Week 10: Saints Thursday Injury Report

    Alvin Kamara once again does not practice, as we check in on the second injury report of Week 10 for the Saints.
    Author:

    Thursday's injury report is out for the Saints, which is similar to the first one we got on Wednesday. Three players did not practice, while two others were limited. Here's how things shape up going into the final day of the week where we get game designation statuses.

    DID NOT PRACTICE: Alvin Kamara (knee), Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder), C.J. Gardner-Johnson (foot)

    LIMITED: Ty Montgomery (hamstring), Carl Granderson (shoulder)

    Read More

    Payton Turner, as we reported earlier, is heading to injured reserve. Also, Ryan Ramczyk was a full participant of practice after having a non-injury related issue that made him limited on Wednesday. We also saw C.J. Gardner-Johnson in a walking boot from his personal Twitter account earlier, so his outlook is not looking good for Sunday.

    Naturally, the focus is on Alvin Kamara. His availability is not looking so great after missing two practices in a row. We know that Mark Ingram is capable of handling the load, and we could see Ty Montgomery take on more of a role to compliment him if Kamara misses. Of course, Lamar Miller might be a quick elevation from the practice squad, if needed.

    We'll hold our breath going into Friday, but New Orleans could be without its best weapon against the Titans.

    Read More Saints News

    Saints Injury Report 2021 (20)
    News

    Week 10: Saints Thursday Injury Report

    14 seconds ago
    Saints defensive end Payton Turner
    News

    Saints Send Payton Turner to IR, Activate Nick Vannett

    20 minutes ago
    Saints Miss Out on OBJ
    News

    Saints Lose Out On Odell Beckham Jr. Sweepstakes

    33 minutes ago
    (COPY) Offense vs Pass Defense (23)
    Editorial / Opinion

    Inside Week 10: Saints Pass Defense vs. Titans Passing Attack

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16998601_168388561_lowres
    News

    Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Taking Time on Decision

    21 hours ago
    Saints Injury Report 2021 (19)
    News

    Week 10: Saints Wednesday Injury Report

    Nov 10, 2021
    USATSI_17072010_168388561_lowres
    Editorial / Opinion

    Why the Saints Should Sign Free-Agent WR Josh Reynolds

    Nov 10, 2021
    (COPY) Offense vs Pass Defense (24)
    Editorial / Opinion

    Inside Week 10: Saints Run Defense vs. Titans Rushing Attack

    Nov 10, 2021