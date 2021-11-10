Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Week 10: Saints Wednesday Injury Report

    Week 10's first injury report for the Saints has several key players listed, with Alvin Kamara being the main one.
    The first injury report is out for Week 10, as the Saints travel to take on the Titans in Nashville on Sunday. Wednesday's list has several key players listed on it, with the main concern being Alvin Kamara. Here's where things stand after today.

    DID NOT PRACTICE: Alvin Kamara (knee), Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder), C.J. Gardner-Johnson (foot), Payton Turner (shoulder)

    LIMITED: Ty Montgomery (hamstring), Carl Granderson (shoulder), Ryan Ramczyk (not-injury related)

    Gardner-Johnson, Kamara, and Turner were among those not spotted at Saints practice today. Armstead was present, but not participating. Returning players included Ken Crawley and Lil’Jordan Humphrey in addition to Granderson and Montgomery. Naturally, all eyes are on Kamara and his availability going forward, which could change up the way New Orleans attacks on Sunday. 

    From what we saw, Kamara's injury might have occurred early in the third quarter against the Falcons. He was able to finish out the drive, but went into the blue medical tent briefly after the field goal and then came out. We'll know more as the week progresses.

