Week 11 Saints Injury Report: Howden, McKinstry Upgraded to Full Participants

Two players were upgraded on Thursday's Saints injury report.

John Hendrix

Sep 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) cannot catch a pass while defended by New Orleans Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (14) at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) cannot catch a pass while defended by New Orleans Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (14) at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Thursday's Saints injury report sees a couple of upgrades for New Orleans, as they continue preparations for hosting the Browns in the Superdome for Week 11. We're getting a better idea of who will be available when they play, and here's the latest look at things.

Saints Injury Report - Thursday | Week 11

Jordan Howden was an upgrade on the injury report for Thursday
Nov 3, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders (6) is tackled by New Orleans Saints safety Jordan Howden (31) in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

DID NOT PRACTICE

  • Lucas Patrick (ankle)
  • Pete Werner (hand)
  • Jamaal Williams (groin)

LIMITED

  • J.T. Gray (hip)
  • Erik McCoy (groin)
  • Cedrick Wilson Jr. (shoulder)

FULL

  • Nephi Sewell (knee)
  • Jordan Howden (shoulder)
  • Kool-Aid McKinstry (hamstring)
John Hendrix
