Week 11 Saints Injury Report: Howden, McKinstry Upgraded to Full Participants
Two players were upgraded on Thursday's Saints injury report.
Thursday's Saints injury report sees a couple of upgrades for New Orleans, as they continue preparations for hosting the Browns in the Superdome for Week 11. We're getting a better idea of who will be available when they play, and here's the latest look at things.
Saints Injury Report - Thursday | Week 11
DID NOT PRACTICE
- Lucas Patrick (ankle)
- Pete Werner (hand)
- Jamaal Williams (groin)
LIMITED
- J.T. Gray (hip)
- Erik McCoy (groin)
- Cedrick Wilson Jr. (shoulder)
FULL
- Nephi Sewell (knee)
- Jordan Howden (shoulder)
- Kool-Aid McKinstry (hamstring)
