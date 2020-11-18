Week 11: Saints Wednesday Injury Report

The first injury report of Week 11 has dropped for the Saints, as they're making preparations for an important NFC South battle against the Falcons. Here's how it shapes out for Wednesday.

Did Not Practice: Drew Brees (ribs/right shoulder), Tre'Quan Smith (concussion), Josh Hill (concussion), Cam Jordan (back), Dwayne Washington (back)

Limited: Ryan Ramczyk (knee), Malcom Brown (calf), Alvin Kamara (foot), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)

According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, there were several players absent during the open portion of practice to the media. Those included Kamara, Smith, Josh Hill, Washington, Jordan, Brown, and Keith Washington II. Meanwhile, Drew Brees was at practice, but watching off the to side. Both Lattimore and C.J. Gardner-Johnson were present, which is a good sign.

Obviously, the biggest news is not having Brees, as he's almost certain to miss a few games with his injury. Sean Payton said he won't name a starter until later this week, but we have a pretty good guess as to who it will be. The first injury report doesn't carry a ton of weight for the week, but it still noteworthy for a team who was tremendously healthy going into the game against the 49ers.