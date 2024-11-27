Week 13 Saints Injury Update: Wednesday Report Has Two Players Not Practicing
The first official Saints injury report of Week 13 is out, which has two key starters not practicing.
The first injury report of Week 13 is out for the Saints, as they started practicing on Tuesday coming off the bye week. Here's how things look for New Orleans as they try to go 3-0 under interim head coach Darren Rizzi.
Wednesday Saints Injury Report - Week 13
DID NOT PRACTICE
- Lucas Patrick (ankle)
- Erik McCoy (groin)
LIMITED
- Foster Moreau (shoulder)
- Jamaal Williams (groin)
FULL
- Pete Werner (hand)
- Tanoh Kpassagnon (Achilles)
McCoy and Patrick were among those not spotted during the open portion of practice made available to the media on Wednesday. The Saints opened the practice window for Kpassagnon on Tuesday. The team won't have a traditional practice on Thanksgiving and there won't be access, so Friday will tell us what need to know for Sunday.
