Week 13 Saints Injury Update: Wednesday Report Has Two Players Not Practicing

The first official Saints injury report of Week 13 is out, which has two key starters not practicing.

John Hendrix

Aug 10, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (78) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The first injury report of Week 13 is out for the Saints, as they started practicing on Tuesday coming off the bye week. Here's how things look for New Orleans as they try to go 3-0 under interim head coach Darren Rizzi.

Wednesday Saints Injury Report - Week 13

Lucas Patrick is still out with an ankle injury
Aug 20, 2024; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints guard Lucas Patrick (62) looks on during practice at Yulman Stadium (Tulane). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

DID NOT PRACTICE

  • Lucas Patrick (ankle)
  • Erik McCoy (groin)

LIMITED

  • Foster Moreau (shoulder)
  • Jamaal Williams (groin)

FULL

  • Pete Werner (hand)
  • Tanoh Kpassagnon (Achilles)

McCoy and Patrick were among those not spotted during the open portion of practice made available to the media on Wednesday. The Saints opened the practice window for Kpassagnon on Tuesday. The team won't have a traditional practice on Thanksgiving and there won't be access, so Friday will tell us what need to know for Sunday.

