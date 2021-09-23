September 23, 2021
Week 3: Saints Thursday Injury Report

The second injury report of Week 3 is out for the Saints, which gives us some more encouraging news on potential player availability.
Thursday’s Saints injury report looks similar to yesterday’s, but has brought some promising news. Three players who were limited on Wednesday were upgraded to full participants of practice. Here’s how the report looks.

DID NOT PRACTICE: Erik McCoy (calf)

LIMITED: Marshon Lattimore (hand), Calvin Throckmorton (knee), Payton Turner (elbow)

FULL: C.J. Gardner-Johnson (knee), Tanoh Kpassagnon (calf), Pete Werner (hamstring), P.J. Williams (back)

The same eight players are on the report, but the noticeable upgrades include Werner, Williams, and Gardner-Johnson. We’ll see how game designation status takes shape on Friday’s final report, but this is encouraging news for the Saints going into the weekend.

