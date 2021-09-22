Week 3: Saints Wednesday Injury Report

The first injury report of Week 3 is out for the Saints, as they are in much better shape to start off the week.

The initial Saints injury report for Week 3's game against the Patriots has 8 players listed on it, but the good news is only one did not participate. Here's how Wednesday's list looks for New Orleans.

DID NOT PRACTICE: Erik McCoy (calf)

LIMITED: Payton Turner (elbow), C.J. Gardner-Johnson (knee), Marshon Lattimore (hand), Calvin Throckmorton (knee), Pete Werner (hamstring), P.J. Williams (back)

FULL: Tanoh Kpassagnon (calf)

According to ESPN's Mike Triplett, the Saints were only missing Erik McCoy from practice. However, he was present for practice in street clothes. Against the Panthers, the team was without Marshon Lattimore, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Tanoh Kpassagnon, and Pete Werner.

It's encouraging to see some of the players practicing so early in the week, so we'll definitely keep a close watch on how Thursday and Friday unfolds. As for the Patriots, only Matthew Judon (knee) did not participate on Wednesday.

