September 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsEditorialGame DaySNN Krewe+SchedulePodcastsVideosForumSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Week 3: Saints Wednesday Injury Report

The first injury report of Week 3 is out for the Saints, as they are in much better shape to start off the week.
Author:
Publish date:

The initial Saints injury report for Week 3's game against the Patriots has 8 players listed on it, but the good news is only one did not participate. Here's how Wednesday's list looks for New Orleans.

DID NOT PRACTICE: Erik McCoy (calf)

LIMITED: Payton Turner (elbow), C.J. Gardner-Johnson (knee), Marshon Lattimore (hand), Calvin Throckmorton (knee), Pete Werner (hamstring), P.J. Williams (back)

FULL: Tanoh Kpassagnon (calf)

According to ESPN's Mike Triplett, the Saints were only missing Erik McCoy from practice. However, he was present for practice in street clothes. Against the Panthers, the team was without Marshon Lattimore, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Tanoh Kpassagnon, and Pete Werner.

It's encouraging to see some of the players practicing so early in the week, so we'll definitely keep a close watch on how Thursday and Friday unfolds. As for the Patriots, only Matthew Judon (knee) did not participate on Wednesday.

Read More Saints News

Saints Injury Report 2021 (8)
News

Week 3: Saints Wednesday Injury Report

USATSI_16615707_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Shortcomings at Receiver Hampering Offense

3 Takeaways (3)
Editorial / Opinion

Week 2: 3 Takeaways from the Saints Falling to the Panthers

USATSI_16788242_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Bright Spots from the Saints Listless Loss to the Panthers

Snap Counts (6)
Editorial / Opinion

Week 2 Saints Snap Counts and Observations

(COPY) Halftime Report
Editorial / Opinion

Week 2: Saints Report Card vs. Panthers, NFC South Battle

week 2 recap
Game Day

Game Recap: Penalties, Sloppy Play Lead to Saints Loss in Charlotte

Halftime Report (1)
Game Day

Saints-Panthers Halftime Report in Week 2