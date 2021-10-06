Week 5: Saints Wednesday Injury Report

The first injury report of Week 5 brings a familiar list of players on it for the Saints.

We have our first injury report of Week 5 for the Saints, as they're making preparations for Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team. Just three players are listed on Wednesday's list for New Orleans, which leaves brings little surprise.

DID NOT PRACTICE: Terron Armstead (elbow), Erik McCoy (calf)

FULL: Marshon Lattimore (hand)

Tony Jones Jr., Terron Armstead, and Erik McCoy were among the players not spotted during the open portion of practice to the media. Not seeing Jones Jr. could mean he's going to injured reserve, and it would make sense with the team recently signing Devine Ozigbo to the active roster from Jacksonville's practice squad. There was another running back present during Wednesday's practice session, and we're still trying to find out who it was.

Meanwhile, the Football Team has a very long list of players on their initial report of Week 5.

Read More Giants-Saints Coverage