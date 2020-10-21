Week 7: Saints Wednesday Injury Report

The New Orleans Saints (3-2) return to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome following a week of rest and recovery during their BYE week. In Week 7, the Saints will return a few familiar faces between both players and fans.

On Tuesday, the team announced the City of New Orleans Mayor Cantrell has allowed 3,000 fans will be in attendance for their matchup against the Panthers. With the team returning to health and fans returning to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, the Saints should feel rejuvenated this week.

Saints Reporter Nick Underhill reports that DB Janoris Jenkins, WR Deonte Harris, DB Justin Hardee, RB/WR Ty Montgomery, and LB Kiko Alonso participated in practice this afternoon.

However, WR Bennie Fowler III, DB JT Gray, OT Terron Armstead and OG Nick Easton were not spotted in the open portion of practice.

Below is Wednesday's Official Injury Report for the Saints ahead of their Week 7 clash against their NFC SOUTH rival Panthers.

FULL:

DB Janoris Jenkins (Shoulder)

WR Deonte Harris (Hamstring)

LIMITED:

DB Justin Hardee (Hamstring)

WR Michael Thomas (Ankle/Hamstring)

DNP:

DB J.T Gray (Hamstring

OT Terron Armstead (Hand)

WR Bennie Fowler III (Shoulder)

OG Nick Easton (Concussion)

Here is the Panthers' Wednesday Injury Report

