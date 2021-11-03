Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    Week 9: Saints Wednesday Injury Report

    The first injury report of Week 9 looks promising for the Saints, as they get back several key pieces on Wednesday.
    Author:

    We got our first injury report of the week for the Saints, and it's encouraging to see several key players back out practicing. New Orleans has nine total players listed for Wednesday's practice.

    DID NOT PRACTICE: Malcolm Jenkins (knee), Ty Montgomery (hamstring), Jameis Winston (knee), Carl Granderson (shoulder)

    LIMITED: Dwayne Washington (neck), Taysom Hill (concussion), Payton Turner (calf), Terron Armstead (groin)

    FULL: Marshon Lattimore (hand)

    The Saints saw Taysom Hill, Payton Turner, Nick Vannett, and Dwayne Washington all return to practice on Wednesday. It's a major step in the right direction. There's not much concern seeing Jenkins and Armstead on the report right now, and we know that Jameis Winston will land on injured reserve due to the torn ACL suffered on Sunday.

    Saints Injury Report 2021 (15)
