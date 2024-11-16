NFL Week 11: What the Saints Need to Do to Get a Win Over the Browns
As the Saints look to Sunday, the question is whether or not New Orleans just got a temporary lift from interim head coach Darren Rizzi's first outing. Does the energy carry over from last week or does it come up short against the Browns? The team faces an interesting task for Week 11, and a win would help them go into their bye week on a high note. Here's what needs to happen in order for the Saints to go to 4-7.
Week 11 Keys to a Saints Victory
Solving For Nick Chubb
Nick Chubb hasn't had a dominant impact since returning from injured reserve, and the last thing the Saints need to have is him breaking out against their defense. Both Bijan Robinson (20-116) and Tyler Allgeier (11-59) averaged over 5 yards/carry to help put up 181 yards on the ground last week, and the New Orleans defense allowed 7 big plays of 20 yards or more to the Falcons. Only one of those were via a rush attempt. The Joe Woods-led defense saw some simplification, but obviously needs a little more polish.
Control Jameis Winston
Jameis Winston's first outing as the Browns' starter was one to remember, as he was a big reason why they knocked off the Baltimore Ravens. However, the following week against the Chargers saw him get sacked 6 times and throw 3 picks. He finished 26/46 for 235 yards and a TD to go along with the turnovers. A lot of Saints players obviously know Winston and there's a ton of respect for him. However, they have to make his day as dreadful as possible.
Encore Performers Step Up to the Plate
The Saints offense was powered by some likely and unlikely heroes last Sunday, with the receivers being one of the biggest question marks going into the game. Marquez Valdes-Scantling only had three catches, but they were huge ones. Kevin Austin Jr. only had a couple of catches, but again, they were big ones to help move the chains and showed off what patience, hard work and dedication can get you. Alvin Kamara is the focal point of the team's offense, and with them getting their main man in the middle in Erik McCoy back this weekend, it makes or another featured ground and pound attack for New Orleans.
Ride the Superdome Energy
It was a bit shocking to see the turnout for the Superdome. Whether it was to see Alvin Kamara break the record or fans celebrating a new era of Saints football, they impressed and forced several pre-snap penalties last Sunday. New Orleans is in their second of three straight games with the bye week splitting things up before they play the Rams. Hopefully, they continue to bring the energy and help energize the team.