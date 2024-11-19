Saints News Network

Where the Saints Pick In the Draft and Stand In the Playoff Race After Week 11 Action

Draft position and playoff outlook for the Saints after Week 11 action.

John Hendrix

Nov 17, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) celebrates a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns with New Orleans Saints fullback Adam Prentice (46) at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) celebrates a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns with New Orleans Saints fullback Adam Prentice (46) at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
In this story:

The past two weeks have certainly been electric for the Saints, as they've rallied behind interim head coach Darren Rizzi to produce two nice wins at home in front of the Superdome crowd. So, where does that put New Orleans when it comes to draft position and the playoff outlook going into Week 12? Here's the latest glimpse.

Current Top 10 NFL Draft Order

No matter where the Saints pick in 2025, hitting again like they did with Taliese Fuaga would be great
Aug 25, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga (75) during the warmups before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
  1. Jaguars (2-9)
  2. Titans (2-8)
  3. Browns (2-8)
  4. Giants (2-8)
  5. Raiders (2-8)
  6. Patriots (3-8)
  7. Jets (3-8)
  8. Panthers (3-7)
  9. Cowboys (3-7)
  10. Saints (4-7)

Despite the rally, New Orleans has a Top 10 pick still. Remember that they acquired some extra draft capital from the Marshon Lattimore trade, so Washington has the 22nd pick currently. That'll come into play for Rounds 3 and 4.

NFC South Standings

  1. Falcons (6-5)
  2. Bucs (4-6)
  3. Saints (4-7)
  4. Panthers (3-7)

Mathematically, the Saints aren't out of this thing. Yes, there's a lot of things that has to happen for them to even get into a position, but Atlanta and Tampa aren't doing so hot right now. For Week 12, the Bucs play the Giants on the road and the Falcons are also on their bye week. As of right now, the only path New Orleans has to a playoff spot is through the division. The Wild Card teams ahead of them would need to collapse for them to even have a shot.

NFC Playoff Seeding

  1. Lions (9-1)
  2. Eagles (8-2)
  3. Cardinals (6-4)
  4. Falcons (6-5)
  5. Vikings (8-2)
  6. Packers (7-3)
  7. Commanders (7-4)

IN THE HUNT: Rams (5-5), Seahawks (5-5), 49ers (5-5), Bucs (4-6), Saints (4-7)

NEEDS TO WIN AND GET A LOT OF HELP: Bears (4-6)

LONGSHOTS: Panthers (3-7), Cowboys (3-7), Giants (2-8)

Published
John Hendrix
JOHN HENDRIX

I officially started covering the New Orleans Saints & other NFL topics in 2011. My work has been featured on various outlets over the years. I worked closely with Skyhorse Publishing in Fall 2018 to update the book, Tales From the New Orleans Saints Sidelines, which filled in all Saints material from the 2013-2017 seasons. Prior to joining Saints News Network, I served as the Managing Editor of SB Nation's Canal Street Chronicles for 3.5 years, and before that with FanSided's Who Dat Dish as the Managing Editor for several years. I have also had experiences of being a freelance Saints reporter for The Sun Herald in Biloxi, MS and a contributing writer for WDSU, a local NBC TV station in New Orleans. I have appeared on a vast amount of TV and Radio shows, both nationally and locally. For tips, comments, or suggestions, please contact me at johnhendrix@saintsnews.net

Home/News