Where the Saints Pick In the Draft and Stand In the Playoff Race After Week 11 Action
The past two weeks have certainly been electric for the Saints, as they've rallied behind interim head coach Darren Rizzi to produce two nice wins at home in front of the Superdome crowd. So, where does that put New Orleans when it comes to draft position and the playoff outlook going into Week 12? Here's the latest glimpse.
Current Top 10 NFL Draft Order
- Jaguars (2-9)
- Titans (2-8)
- Browns (2-8)
- Giants (2-8)
- Raiders (2-8)
- Patriots (3-8)
- Jets (3-8)
- Panthers (3-7)
- Cowboys (3-7)
- Saints (4-7)
Despite the rally, New Orleans has a Top 10 pick still. Remember that they acquired some extra draft capital from the Marshon Lattimore trade, so Washington has the 22nd pick currently. That'll come into play for Rounds 3 and 4.
NFC South Standings
- Falcons (6-5)
- Bucs (4-6)
- Saints (4-7)
- Panthers (3-7)
Mathematically, the Saints aren't out of this thing. Yes, there's a lot of things that has to happen for them to even get into a position, but Atlanta and Tampa aren't doing so hot right now. For Week 12, the Bucs play the Giants on the road and the Falcons are also on their bye week. As of right now, the only path New Orleans has to a playoff spot is through the division. The Wild Card teams ahead of them would need to collapse for them to even have a shot.
NFC Playoff Seeding
- Lions (9-1)
- Eagles (8-2)
- Cardinals (6-4)
- Falcons (6-5)
- Vikings (8-2)
- Packers (7-3)
- Commanders (7-4)
IN THE HUNT: Rams (5-5), Seahawks (5-5), 49ers (5-5), Bucs (4-6), Saints (4-7)
NEEDS TO WIN AND GET A LOT OF HELP: Bears (4-6)
LONGSHOTS: Panthers (3-7), Cowboys (3-7), Giants (2-8)