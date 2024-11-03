Who Will Start At Cornerback For The Saints Vs. Panthers?
Today's game will feature a depleted New Orleans Saints secondary against the Carolina Panthers. Starting cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore (hamstring), Paulson Adedo (injured reserve), and rookie Kool-Aid McKinstry (hamstring) leave the Saints scrambling for a lineup. In addition, Rick Payton (back) is "likely a game-time decision," Bob Rose wrote on Saturday's roster elevations.
Who will be playing cornerback for New Orleans against Carolina? They will possibly lineup:
- CB Alontae Taylor
- CB Shemar Jean-Charles
- CB Tre Herndon
- DB Ugo Amadi (flex safety and corner)
- CB Rico Payton (probable, has a back injury)
With quarterback Bryce Young struggling with the Panthers' offense, the Saints' corners must contend with receivers David Moore, Xavier Legette, Jonathan Mingo, and Jalen Coker after trading Diontae Johnson to Baltimore. This week, the Panthers signed former Washington Commanders receiver Dax Milne to its practice squad.
The Saints (2-6) at Panthers (1-7) game has a noon kickoff. Fox Sports will handle the televised broadcast.