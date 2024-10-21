Will the Saints' Star Return? WR Battles Concussion Protocol
Saints wide receiver Chris Olave is still in the NFL's concussion protocol, according to head coach Dennis Allen. Per the league's rules, not much information can be said beyond that. Olave does have an optimistic outlook for Sunday's game against the Chargers, but there are layers to the protocol. Here's what needs to happen for someone to get back onto the field.
NFL's Return-to-Action Protocol
Phase 1: Symptom Limited Activity
The player is prescribed rest, limiting or, if necessary, avoiding activities (both physical and cognitive) which increase or aggravate symptoms. Under athletic training staff supervision, limited stretching and balance training can be introduced, progressing to light aerobic exercise, all as tolerated.
Phase 2: Aerobic Exercise
Under direct oversight of the team’s medical staff, the player should begin graduated cardiovascular exercise and may also engage in dynamic stretching and balance training. Neurocognitive and balance testing can be administered after completion of Phase Two and the results should be interpreted as back to baseline.
Phase 3: Football-Specific Exercise
The player continues with supervised cardiovascular exercises that are increased and may mimic sport-specific activities, and supervised strength training is introduced. The player is allowed to practice with the team in sport-specific exercise for 30 minutes or less with ongoing and careful monitoring.
Phase 4: Club-Based Non-Contact Training Drills
The player continues cardiovascular, strength and balance training, team-based sportspecific exercise, and participates in non-contact football activities (e.g. throwing, catching, running, and other position-specific activities). Neurocognitive and balance testing should be completed no later than the end of Phase Four with the results interpreted as back to baseline.
Phase 5: Full Football Activity/Clearance
Upon clearance by the Club physician for full football activity involving contact, the player must be examined by the Independent Neurological Consultant (INC) assigned to his Club. If the INC concurs with the Club physician that the player’s concussion has resolved, he may participate in his Club’s next practice or game.
We'll see if Olave makes it out to practice on Wednesday, which would be a big step in the right direction.