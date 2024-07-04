Saints News Network

Will Smith: Celebrating The Legacy Of A New Orleans Saints Legend And Super Bowl Champion

Honoring the legendary Saints player on his birthday.

Kyle T. Mosley

November 13, 2011; Atlanta, GA, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Will Smith (91) reacts after the Saints stopped Atlanta Falcons running back Michael Turner (33) (not shown) on a fourth and one yard play during overtime at the Georgia Dome. The Saints defeated the Falcons 26-23 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
On July 4, 1981, the world welcomed Will Smith, a man who would become a legendary figure in New Orleans Saints history. As we celebrate his birthday, it's important to reflect on his incredible impact as a member of the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame. He was a legend both on and off the gridiron.

Early Life and College Career

He was a native of Queens, New York. Smith quickly made a name for himself as a talented athlete at Proctor High School in Utica. His prowess on the football field earned him a scholarship to Ohio State University, where he played from 2000 to 2003. Smith's college career was nothing short of spectacular.  

In his senior year, he was the Big 10 Defensive Player of the Year and named a first-team All-American, solidifying his reputation as a force to be reckoned with before turning professional.

Aug 3, 2006; Jackson, MS, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end (91) Will Smith runs a drill during the Saints training camp at Milsaps College in Jackson, Mississippi. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2006 Jason Parkhurst / Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Saints Select Will Smith

As a senior, Will Smith played in defensive coordinator Mark Dantonio's base 4-3 defense, similar to Jim Haslett's in New Orleans. Smith was one of the Buckeyes team captains before New Orleans selected him as the 18th overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft. In his rookie campaign, he joined solid Saints edge rushers Charle Grant and Darren Howard.

From the moment he donned the black and gold uniform, it was clear that Smith would make an impact for the Saints. During his rookie season, Smith quickly established himself as a dominant defensive end with 7.5 sacks, 42 tackles, six forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and two passes defended.  

Feb 1, 2010; Davie, FL, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Will Smith (91) at press conference for Super Bowl XLIV at the Miami Dolphins training facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A Career of Highlights

Over his nine seasons with the Saints, Smith became a cornerstone of the team's defense. Known for his relentless pursuit of quarterbacks and ability to disrupt opposing offenses, Smith's stats speak for themselves: 67.5 sacks, 20 forced fumbles, and two interceptions.  

En route to their Super Bowl XLIV victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Miami, Smith had his most outstanding season in 2009. He posted 13 sacks (5th in NFL), 26 QB hits, 14 tackles for losses, one interception, three passes defended, three forced fumbles, 49 tackles, 1, and plenty of unforgettable moments.

Will Smith / New Orleans Saints

Leadership and Legacy

Smith's influence extended beyond his performance on the field. He was a respected leader in the locker room, admired by teammates, coaches, peers, and fans for his strong work ethic and unwavering dedication. His leadership played a crucial role in the Saints' rise to becoming one of the league's top teams during his time with the organization.

Will and Raquel Smith / New Orleans Saints

Life Beyond Football

Smith was known for his charitable work in the New Orleans community and as a family man off the field. He was married to Racquel Smith, and the couple had two children. Additionally, Smith had another child.

He was involved in numerous philanthropic efforts, including his work with the "Where There's a Will, There's a Way" foundation, which aimed to mentor and support underprivileged youth.

Tragic End and Lasting Impact

Will Smith's life was tragically cut short on April 9, 2016, which was heartbreaking for the Saints community and all who knew him. However, his legacy endures, and his contributions to the Saints and New Orleans are remembered with reverence and respect.

Will Smith /

Honoring a Saints Legend

On what would have been Will Smith's 43rd birthday, we commemorate the man who contributed immensely to the New Orleans Saints and the community. His spirit, determination, and heart inspire players and fans alike. Though Will Smith may no longer be with us, his legacy lives on in the hearts of the Who Dat Nation.

Aug 9, 2012; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) is hit by New Orleans Saints defensive end Will Smith (91) during the first quarter of the preseason game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

His Honors and Achievements

  • Super Bowl champion (XLIV)
  • Pro Bowl (2006)
  • NFL forced fumbles co-leader (2004)
  • PFWA All-Rookie Team (2004)
  • New Orleans Saints Ring of Honor
  • New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame
  • BCS national champion (2002)
  • First-team All-American (2003)
  • Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year (2003)
  • Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year (2003)
  • First-team All-Big Ten (2003)
  • Second-team All-Big Ten (2002)
