Yet Another Report Identifies Kellen Moore As Favorite For Saints HC Job

It seems like just a matter of time

Dakota Randall

Aug 12, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore watches during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
All signs continue to point toward Kellen Moore becoming the next head coach of the New Orleans Saints.

Multiple recent reports indicate the Saints will hire Moore, currently the Eagles' offensive coordinator, after Philadelphia faces the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. And on Wednesday, CBS insider Jonathan Jones became the latest reporter to suggest that Moore's hiring is imminent.

"On Monday, I do believe that Kellen Moore and/or his representation will begin continued talks with the New Orleans Saints that ultimately, barring any sort of crazy breakdown, would eventually make him the head coach," Jones said during a TV segment.

"I then believe he would be the play-calling offensive coordinator. He would then begin a search for an OC, probably someone with an offensive line background. And then a defensive coordinator, one or two names to be on the lookout for potentially: Brandon Staley, the former Los Angeles Chargers head coach with a defensive background; also Christian Parker, a fast-rising star on the defensive side currently with the Philadelphia Eagles."

NFL rules bar the Saints from speaking with Moore this week as he and the Eagles prepare for the Super Bowl. But don't be surprised if a hiring takes place sometime next week.

As for an offensive coordinator candidate, Jon Gruden reportedly is a name to keep an eye on.

