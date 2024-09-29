Saints News Network

NFL Scoring Update: Saints Taysom Hill Scores 2nd Touchdown Versus Falcons

New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons in-game reports.

Sep 29, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) breaks tackles to score a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
New Orleans Saints all-purpose star Taysom Hill has scored his second touchdown of the Week 4 clash in Atlanta. Hill rushed for five yards off the left tackle to reach the endzone to cap off an 11-play, 53-yard drive in 6:01.

SCORE: New Orleans 14, Atlanta 7 (13:46 in 2nd Quarter)

Hill recorded his first touchdown on the Saints opening drive of 9 plays and 70 yards in 4:34. New Orleans tied the game at 7.

Kyle T. Mosley
