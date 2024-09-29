NFL Scoring Update: Saints Taysom Hill Scores 2nd Touchdown Versus Falcons
New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons in-game reports.
New Orleans Saints all-purpose star Taysom Hill has scored his second touchdown of the Week 4 clash in Atlanta. Hill rushed for five yards off the left tackle to reach the endzone to cap off an 11-play, 53-yard drive in 6:01.
SCORE: New Orleans 14, Atlanta 7 (13:46 in 2nd Quarter)
Hill recorded his first touchdown on the Saints opening drive of 9 plays and 70 yards in 4:34. New Orleans tied the game at 7.
