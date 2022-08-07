Skip to main content

Bayou Blitz Podcast: Ep. 3 - Saints Training Camp Week-1 Recap

Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan are joined by John Hendrix and Kyle T. Mosley of the Saints News Network to discuss the New Orleans Saints' opening week of 2022 training camp.

On this week's episode of the Bayou Blitz Podcast, Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan welcome colleagues John Hendrix and Kyle T. Mosley to discuss observations from the New Orleans Saints' opening week of training camp. The crew broke down players who have impressed, players who have disappointed and the overall atmosphere of camp under newly appointed head coach Dennis Allen.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

Training Camp

Saints Training Camp Practice Day 10: Notes and Observations

By John Hendrix23 hours ago
News

Saints LB Kiko Alonso Abruptly Retires

By Kyle T. MosleyAug 6, 2022 1:40 PM EDT
Training Camp

Gardner-Johnson's Camp Absence is a Family Matter, Not Contract Related

By Brendan BoylanAug 6, 2022 1:19 PM EDT
Training Camp

Saints Move S Smoke Monday to Injured Reserve, Officially Sign Kiko Alonso

By Bob RoseAug 5, 2022 3:02 PM EDT
Training Camp

Saints Training Camp Practice Day 9: Notes and Observations

By John HendrixAug 5, 2022 2:32 PM EDT
News

LB Kiko Alonso Will Sign and Return to Saints, Per Report

By Brendan BoylanAug 4, 2022 6:26 PM EDT
Training Camp

Saints Training Camp Practice Day 8: Notes and Observations

By John HendrixAug 4, 2022 2:33 PM EDT
Training Camp

Tyrann Mathieu Selects Official Jersey Number

By Kyle T. MosleyAug 4, 2022 2:25 PM EDT