Bayou Blitz Podcast: Ep. 3 - Saints Training Camp Week-1 Recap
On this week's episode of the Bayou Blitz Podcast, Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan welcome colleagues John Hendrix and Kyle T. Mosley to discuss observations from the New Orleans Saints' opening week of training camp. The crew broke down players who have impressed, players who have disappointed and the overall atmosphere of camp under newly appointed head coach Dennis Allen.
Watch the Full Episode Below:
